Winter Haven police asking for information in fatal stabbing of woman

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the fatal stabbing of a woman on Friday.

Investigators need any information linked to the death of the 26-year-old female victim.

Just before midnight, officers responded the stabbing in a construction area behind the old Banyon Beach motel at 1630 6th Street NW (U.S. Highway 17).

According to a witness who was with the victim, the female got into an argument with an unknown male away from where the witness was standing. The witness saw the male strike the victim numerous times.

The victim started screaming that she had been stabbed, police officials said. The witness ran to

the victim as the suspect fled southbound. After the witness called 9-1-1, authorities arrived and starting life-saving measures. EMS personnel took the victim to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Moore at 863-837-9754.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward are asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.

* Call 1-888-400-TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!Y0TfL-LBqdPaV2-fxN7urDl6hMEiaJOU7DjnjLf57dbJ1cuA-J0ve7njIi8RBqBO_2rxJbRUYyMFxGzcmr797aE$ and click on "Submit A

Tip,"

* Or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.