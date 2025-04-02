Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver, passenger during road rage incident: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man who they say pointed a gun at two men and threatened them during a road rage incident in Polk County on Friday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Camden Davis, 22, was driving a white Mercedes Benz on State Road 37 around 2 p.m.

The Mercedes then passed a work truck that turned from Dean Street onto State Road 37, brake-checking it.

PCSO said as the two vehicles passed again, Davis pointed a handgun at the two men in the truck and yelled, "I am going to blow your brains out," before speeding away.

However, the truck's dash camera captured the incident, and the men reported it to PCSO on April 1.

A PCSO detective identified Davis as the Mercedes' driver. While at Davis' home in Mulberry, he told the detective that the truck cut him off, so he honked his horn.

The detective then showed Davis a still-shot photo taken from the dashcam video, which showed him pointing a gun out of the window. PCSO said Davis then admitted he was the armed man in the photo.

Davis was arrested and a black Taurus pistol was recovered from his home. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.