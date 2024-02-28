Man arrested for pointing gun at 2 people in Burger King parking lot, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at two people in the parking lot of a Winter Haven Burger King Tuesday afternoon.

The Winter Haven Police Department said Brandon Williams, 27, was pulling into the Burger King on Cypress Gardens Boulevard around 4:35 p.m. While he pulled his white Dodge Durango into the parking lot, another vehicle was backing out of a space.

Police said Williams honked his horn, and the driver of the vehicle started pulling away. He then started yelling at the man and woman inside the other vehicle before pulling up beside them and pointing a gun directly at them.

Williams then went through the drive-thru lane, and the victims contacted law enforcement, according to police. They stayed on the line with dispatches until Williams left, reporting the direction he was traveling, so officers were able to locate a vehicle matching their description of the Durango Williams was driving.

Officers conducted a traffic stop near a Murphy Gas Station on Highway 17, and he was detained. The gun the victims described was located in the center console, police said.

Williams was booked into the Polk County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon W/O.