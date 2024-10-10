Maintenance worker who was clearing storm debris in Polk County died in crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Fort Meade Maintenance worker died early Thursday morning while clearing storm debris.

According to Polk County, the worker was clearing roads around 5:45 a.m. from US 98. The worker was in the process of cutting down a tree that was blocking a road when a vehicle struck the service worker.

Bruce Kinsler, 68, was killed in the crash.

According to the county, the driver of the vehicle was another Polk County employee who was driving in to help with post-storm recovery.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

Kinsler had served Polk County for about a decade, according to officials.

“We ask a lot of the employees as public servants, and they respond to the call. For this to happen is just a tragedy,” said Bill Braswell, Polk County Commission Board Chair.