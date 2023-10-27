Lawsuit accuses Publix of not paying some employees for their overtime

LAKELAND, Fla. — A trio of employees from around the southeast filed a lawsuit against Publix, claiming the grocery chain failed to pay some employees for all of the overtime hours worked.

According to the lawsuit, Publix allegedly required assistant department managers to work overtime hours, did not pay them for all hours worked, including pre- and post-shift work off-the-clock required by the company, did not pay for unpaid meal breaks and any time spent outside of Publix stores "communicating with supervisors and co-workers, and other directives, off-the-clock."

The plaintiffs included assistant department managers from Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Publix said it doesn't comment on pending litigation, but in this case, the company said in a statement it wanted to respond.