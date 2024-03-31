Large fire engulfs Lakeland golf and country club
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 30, 2024
LAKELAND, Fla. — A large fire broke out at Wedgewood Golf & Country Club in Lakeland on Saturday.
According to a release, crews were called to the abandoned clubhouse on Carpenters Way around 5:45 p.m.
The building was heavily engulfed in smoke and fire when crews arrived.
Crews haven't yet identified a cause of the fire.
