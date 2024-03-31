Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Large fire engulfs Lakeland golf and country club

Screenshot 2024-03-30 212034.png
Lakeland Fire Department
Screenshot 2024-03-30 212034.png
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 21:49:38-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — A large fire broke out at Wedgewood Golf & Country Club in Lakeland on Saturday.

According to a release, crews were called to the abandoned clubhouse on Carpenters Way around 5:45 p.m.

The building was heavily engulfed in smoke and fire when crews arrived.

Crews haven't yet identified a cause of the fire.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.