Lakeland-Winter Haven sees 5th largest surge in new business applications in the nation

LAKELAND, Fla. — For the past eight months, Amonie Jo's has been serving up organic coffee and tasty treats in downtown Lakeland.

“We have what we call our famous chai, it’s my mom’s recipe, our chai tea latte. It’s no caffeine, it’s just a blend of spices. It’s made over the stove and it’s amazing,” said Patrice Williams, owner of Amonie Jo's.

The new business is a way to turn pain into purpose. Williams said the coffee shop pays homage to her late mother.

“It’s named after my mom, who I lost in 2017. Me and my sisters opened up the business in honor of her,” said Williams.

Entrepreneurs are launching businesses in Lakeland at an unprecedented rate.

“I never owned a business in downtown. This space became available and I thought it would be a great place to grow my business and that is what’s happening,” Williams said.

A new report by Simply Business shows among the nation’s midsize metros, Lakeland-Winter Haven saw the 5th largest surge in new business applications in the country.

In 2019, there were 8,133 new business applications filed in the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro; in 2023, that figure rose to 16,713.

"Healthcare is at the very top. Manufacturing and distribution are both still big players in terms of jobs and investment in Central Florida, but we see plenty of small business openings,” said Brian Rewis, Lakeland Community & Economic Development Director.

Rewis said the trend speaks to overall growth in Polk County and a business-friendly environment.

“There are about a dozen Lakeland-based resource partners that are working in that entrepreneurial support space. I think is undeniably a big part of the new business openings and migration to Lakeland but then also the success of those businesses,” said Rewis.