LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are searching for a man who went missing three weeks ago, and now a local volunteer group is stepping in to help.

Private investigators with We Are The Essentials are assisting in the search for Frederick Blackwelder.

WATCH: Lakeland Police partner with volunteer search group to find missing 71-year-old man

“We can see what areas have been searched and concentrate on what areas we need to search,” said Shelley Croft with We Are The Essentials.

Blackwelder, 71, was last seen driving toward Bartow on US 98 South at 540A on May 13, around 1:00 AM when he seemingly vanished.

“He has not been seen since. He has no contact with family. Does not have his cell phone with him. There’s been no activity on his bank account,” said Croft.

Over the weekend, We Are The Essentials partnered with Sunshine State Sonar to search 30 bodies of water. Croft said it’s essential to eliminate the possibility that Blackwelder might have accidentally driven his 2006 white Toyota Scion TC into the water.

“Because he’s in a vehicle, we’re going to be looking for areas where there’s maybe fencing that has gone down. We have to go where others have not gone,” Croft said.

Police said Blackwelder’s family reported him missing on May 24 after they returned from vacation and could not find him. They said it is unusual for him to stray far from the south Lakeland area where he lives.

“He pretty much goes to church and he’s a homebody. At this time, we don't suspect any foul play and there doesn’t seem to be any cognitive impairment. So, it’s really a mystery,” said Officer Stephanie Kerr.

With no leads, authorities are urging neighbors to be on the lookout for Blackwelder and his vehicle, which has a Florida tag number 6653VY.

“I don't care who finds this man. The goal is to bring him home. They deserve that closure,” Croft said.

Anyone with information on Blackwelder’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.