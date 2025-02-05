Lakeland man faces murder, armed kidnapping charges after shooting brother-in-law

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is charged with murder and armed kidnapping after shooting his brother-in-law and threatening to shoot another woman.

The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) charged Jermaine Harrison, 40, with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder and armed kidnapping.

Harrison's sister told police that he came to her mobile home at the 2900 block of New Tampa Highway around 4 p.m. Tuesday, asked for the mailbox key, and said he was expecting mail.

LPD said that the sister told them that Harrison had been acting strange all weekend and believed that he was on drugs.

While she looked for the key, Harrison pointed a gun in her direction and shot at a hamper next to her. Harrison then pointed the gun at his brother-in-law, Joseph Gray, 49, and shot him several times in the upper torso, according to LPD.

Harrison then left the sister's home and forced his way into a second mobile home nearby. Lakeland Police said that a woman was in the home and threatened to shoot her if she reported him. Police approached the mobile home and this distracted Harrison long enough for the woman to escape unharmed.

LPD said that they were able to surround the residence that Harrison was in and took him into custody at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Gray was taken to Lakeland Regional Health but later died from his injuries.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Harrison is a convicted felon and had previous charges in Pasco and Polk County that included possession of cocaine and armed burglary.