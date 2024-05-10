Lakeland man charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing husband

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police said a man called them late Thursday night to tell them he had shot his husband.

According to Lakeland PD, the caller identified himself as Gavin Miranda, 27, and officers immediately went to the home on the 1600 block of Village Center Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Hugo Gomez, 30, dead on the living room floor.

Miranda told police he and Gomez had been in a fight inside the apartment when Gomez choked him. Miranda said he got a gun and shot Gomez multiple times.

Detectives said evidence at the scene showed Gomez was shot once in the front of his body and then, after he fell to the ground, was shot nine more times.

Miranda was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. Detectives asked anyone with information on the case to call 863-834-6971.