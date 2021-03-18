Lakeland launches red light detection program to help reduce accidents

Lakeland city officials are launching a program to try to make some intersections in the city safer.
It's a red-light detection program and it tries to predict when someone is going to run a light.
A traffic controller would then be able to extend the length of time the surrounding light stay red, in turn, this would prevent crashes.
Here's where this program is running:
- U.S 98 South and North Crystal Lake Road
- South Florida Avenue at Beacon Road.
- West Memorial Boulevard at Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard.
- East Memorial Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.
Those intersections also have red-light cameras.