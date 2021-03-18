Menu

Lakeland launches red light detection program to help reduce accidents

Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 18, 2021
Lakeland city officials are launching a program to try to make some intersections in the city safer.

It's a red-light detection program and it tries to predict when someone is going to run a light.

A traffic controller would then be able to extend the length of time the surrounding light stay red, in turn, this would prevent crashes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lakeland to present red light study to FDOT to make traffic lights stay red longer and prevent crashes

Here's where this program is running:

  • U.S 98 South and North Crystal Lake Road
  • South Florida Avenue at Beacon Road.
  • West Memorial Boulevard at Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard.
  • East Memorial Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.

Those intersections also have red-light cameras.

