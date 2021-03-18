Lakeland launches red light detection program to help reduce accidents

Lakeland city officials are launching a program to try to make some intersections in the city safer.

It's a red-light detection program and it tries to predict when someone is going to run a light.

A traffic controller would then be able to extend the length of time the surrounding light stay red, in turn, this would prevent crashes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lakeland to present red light study to FDOT to make traffic lights stay red longer and prevent crashes

Here's where this program is running:



U.S 98 South and North Crystal Lake Road

South Florida Avenue at Beacon Road.

West Memorial Boulevard at Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard.

East Memorial Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.

Those intersections also have red-light cameras.

