Lakeland High School track coach arrested on sex crime charges

A Lakeland High School track coach has been arrested after accusations were made of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old boy.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Jarvis Young, 40, was arrested on charges including sexual battery by custodian/victim between 12-18, lewd and lascivious behavior by a 24-year-old or older with a victim between 16-17, and other charges.

The victim in the case told Polk County detectives Young was allegedly giving him a massage, moved his shorts, and tried to commit a sex act on him. The victim said he stopped Young.

Young has a history with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2011, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Young faced charges after being one of two people accused of picking up two juveniles they were mentoring and taking them to another city where they allegedly sexually battered the two. The charges were later no-billed due to the statute of limitations.

Polk County Public School Superintendent Fred Heid said the school system will be investigating how Young was allowed to become a coach for Lakeland High School.

“Our students and families should expect to be safe in the presence of school employees and coaches,” Superintendent Heid said. The allegations against Jarvis Young are deeply disturbing. Although he was never convicted of any past incidents, I am extremely troubled that he was involved with our school system in any capacity.

The school system said Young no longer has any involvement with Polk County Schools.