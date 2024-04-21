Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Lake Wales PD police dog found

K9 Hunter (4).jpg
Lake Wales Police Department
K9 Hunter (4).jpg
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 11:35:00-04

LAKE WALES, Fla. — UPDATE: K9 Hunter has been found
The Lake Wales Police Department is searching for one of its police dogs that escaped on Sunday.

Sometime after midnight, K9 Hunter managed to escape out of his kennel, police officials said.

The Police Department, with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, is looking for Hunter.

The dog was reported missing in the area of the Lake Wales Advent Health Hospital.

A large presence of law enforcement officers and deputies, including the Sheriff’s Office Air Unit, will be in the area attempting to locate Hunter.

If anyone sees K9 Hunter, do not try to catch or chase him, police officials said.

Instead, please call the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.