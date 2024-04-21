Lake Wales PD police dog found

LAKE WALES, Fla. — UPDATE: K9 Hunter has been found

The Lake Wales Police Department is searching for one of its police dogs that escaped on Sunday.

Sometime after midnight, K9 Hunter managed to escape out of his kennel, police officials said.

The Police Department, with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, is looking for Hunter.

The dog was reported missing in the area of the Lake Wales Advent Health Hospital.

A large presence of law enforcement officers and deputies, including the Sheriff’s Office Air Unit, will be in the area attempting to locate Hunter.

If anyone sees K9 Hunter, do not try to catch or chase him, police officials said.

Instead, please call the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.

