Jackknifed semi shuts down EB I-4 lanes in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — All eastbound lanes of I-4 are closed in Polk County due to a jackknifed semi.

According to FL511, the closed eastbound lanes include those between SR-559 and CR-557.

A camera view from the Florida Department of Transportation showed drivers who were at a standstill behind the semi walking on I-4 to see the incident.

Florida Department of Transportation

While traffic is being diverted onto Exit 44, drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Reporter Jhas Williams recommended that drivers take the Polk Parkway to US 92 and then take it to US 27 as a detour.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., drivers could be seen being turned around after westbound traffic was stopped by officials.

Florida Department of Transportation

At this time, it is unknown what caused the semi to jackknife or how long the closure will last.

