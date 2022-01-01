Before transitioning into TV, Jhas Williams began her career in broadcast journalism as a morning show radio personality. For years, she brought fun to her morning listening audience and perfected her voice in commercial/voiceover work while simultaneously contributing to publications like ESSENCE, Rantt Media, Relevant Magazine, Sports Spectrum and more.

Since the beginning of her career, Jhas has lived and worked in Los Angeles, Delaware, Virginia, and most recently Buffalo, NY.

However, originally from the South Jersey/Philadelphia area, she is a diehard Eagles, Sixers and Phillies fan.

Jhas is a trained actor who enjoys taking improv classes in her free time. So, if you can’t find her there or writing, you’ll likely find her at karaoke or relaxing with her dog, Italy.