Iconic Bartow 'My Girl' house reopens as Hope House for young single moms

BARTOW, Fla. — An iconic home in Bartow where the coming-of-age 90's movie, “My Girl” was filmed, has a new name and mission.

Hope House held a grand opening Friday. The newly renovated six-bedroom home has been transformed into a refuge for first-time mothers.

Hope House is a 12-month maternity residential program for single expectant mothers in need between the ages of 18-26. Six mothers will be moving into the home during their first trimester. The nonprofit will cover all their living expenses.

WFTS

“All of our moms will receive weekly one-on-one therapy by a mental health counselor. We’ll go heavy on financial literacy. We're going to start with the foundations of understanding money and finance and build up budgeting skills,” said Tara Johnson, executive director of Hope House.

Resident and program director, Debbie Kelly will be living on site. At one time she too was a single mom and knows how valuable a support system is.

“You get used to not much sleep, being able to juggle many things but I know they can do it. We are positive that we are going to equip them and encourage them, and they will be strong moms,” said Kelly.

The women will be required to have a part-time job to have money saved for when they’ve completed the program. It’s the only maternity home in Polk County and there is already a waitlist.

“A lot the pregnancy clinics that are working with us are eagerly waiting for us to open. Right now, when they have moms that want other options, that don't want to abort but they are scared and don't know what they are going to do, they have to send them to Sarasota,” Kelly said.

The first batch of moms will be moving in in a few weeks.

Johnson said community donations have funded the purchase and renovations of the 7,508-square-foot home.

If you would like to help equip and empower first-time, expectant moms, you can donate here.