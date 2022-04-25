'I feel so blessed': Lakeland man takes home $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man is celebrating a big win after claiming a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Monday.

According to a release, 57-year-old Willie Myrick Jr. won the prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Mulberry and elected to receive his winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for the next 25 years.

“I feel so blessed,” Myrick said. “The first thing I plan to do is use some of my winnings to take care of my mother.”

The $20 Gold Run Limited scratch-off launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Congratulations to Mr. Myrick and his family!



