Lakeland man wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Lakeland man became a millionaire overnight by winning a $5 million prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Marty Moon, 63, of Lakeland, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Moon purchased his winning ticket from Nick’s Food Mart, located at 1219 Lakeland Hills Boulevard in Lakeland. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.