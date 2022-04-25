Watch
Powerball jackpot climbs to $421 million ahead of Monday's drawing

AP Photo/Alan Diaz
Purchased Powerball lottery tickets are shown Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:20:55-04

What would you do with $421 million? The Powerball jackpot has climbed to that staggering amount ahead of Monday's drawing.

The cash value of that is $252.1 million, which is still a nice chunk of change.

There are nine ways to win a prize in Powerball, ranging from getting just the Powerball number correct, all the way to the grand prize of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number.

How to win the Powerball

The odds of winning the grand prize are listed on the Powerball website at 1 in 292,201,338.00.

The next drawing is Monday, April 25 at about 11 p.m. and you can see it on ABC Action News.

For more information on the Powerball, click here.

