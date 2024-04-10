Health alert issued for dangerous algae blooms in Polk County lake

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert for dangerous blue-green algae blooms in Lake Conine.

A water sample taken on April 2nd revealed that the public should use caution in and around the lake.

No one should drink, swim, wade, or use any personal watercraft, boat, or water ski in the lake where the blooms are visible.

If you come in contact with the algae or discolored and smelly water, make sure you wash your skin and clothing thoroughly with soap. Also, keep your pets out of the harmful waters.

No one should use the lake water to wash dishes or cook. Do not eat any shellfish from the lake where the blooms are. However, healthy fish caught from the lakes are still considered safe to eat. Make sure you wash the fish thoroughly with bottled or tap water.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEO), call 855-305-3903 or report online.