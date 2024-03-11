Haven Coffee Roasters in Winter Haven wins world’s best coffee

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — If you're looking for the best specialty coffee in the world, then look no further than Winter Haven.

“It’s a big deal, especially for our town. It's a little town. Winter Haven is very small,” said Lynsey Lane, co-owner of Haven Coffee Roasters.

At Haven Coffee Roasters, it is not your average cup of Joe. The specialty coffee cafe recently competed in Australia in the Golden Bean World Series. It’s the world's largest coffee roasting competition. Haven Coffee Roasters won the title of the world's best coffee roaster.

“The competition spans throughout Australia and the United States, so we take it very much with pride,” said Jon Lane, co-owner of Haven Coffee Roasters.

Coffee roasters are judged on three categories: espresso, milk-based, and filter. Jon Lane, the head roaster at Haven Coffee Roasters, says making the world’s best-tasting coffee takes a lot of trial and error.

“Trying and tasting to figure out the right blend and the right adjustment of the blends. How old and how fresh? Just figuring out the best coffees that are going to taste the best,” said Jon.

Jon opened Haven Coffee Roasters three years ago after being laid off during the pandemic. They are the only craft coffee roaster in Winter Haven and provide wholesale beans to local cafes across Polk County.

“I love the flavor. It's very intense without having the burnt flavor that you often get in coffees,” said loyal customer Kim Keen.

The winning blend “Ry-Jo Blend,” is now available in store and online. The owners hope to put Florida on the map for great-tasting specialty coffee.

“In other states they place a much higher emphasis on specialty coffee. Down here in Florida we’re not quite up to that yet,” said Lynsey Lane. “Bringing the awareness that this is what goes on here. We do make specialty coffee, we get the best beans from the best farms. Then we lovingly roast it.”