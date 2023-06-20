Haines City man charged with second-degree murder after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting on Sunday.

Police said 22-year-old Kristavion Jacoi Harris is in custody at the Polk County Sheriff’s Central District Office in Winter Haven after shooting and killing one man and injuring another.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 1000th block of Avenue N., where they found 24-year-old Naquan Elijah Swift with several gunshot wounds.

While a group of men was playing chess, Harris, known by his alias “Pooh Bear," walked up to the residence and began arguing with Swift. During the argument, Harris pulled out a firearm and began shooting. Swift was shot multiple times, and a 46-year-old man was also injured.

Swift was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

When officers got to the hospital, they learned that the other shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

The second victim underwent surgery for his injuries and is currently stable.

Haines City Police said Harris has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.