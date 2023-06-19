Haines City man wanted after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Haines City Police Department is searching for a man they say shot and killed one man and injured another on Sunday afternoon.

Kristavion Harris, 22, is considered armed and dangerous. Police say if you see him, call 911.

Police said they responded to the 1000th block of Avenue N. around 3:30 p.m., where they found a 24-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

When officers got to the hospital, they learned another shooting victim was taken to the hospital by a private party. That victim, a 46-year-old man, is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery, police said. The police department did not release the full extent of his injuries.

Harris is wanted for second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony. His last known address is on Avenue E. in Haines City, police said.

The police department said it's investigating the relationship between Harris and the victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made online.

No other information has been released at this time.