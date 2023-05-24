Haines City man accused of DUI, speeding in Lake Wales crash that killed 2

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Haines City man is wanted after police say he was speeding and driving under the influence when he ran a red light earlier this month and caused a crash that killed two people.

Lake Wales Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Aljerune Brooks, 40, but officers haven't been able to find him.

When arrested, Brooks will face two counts of DUI manslaughter for the deaths of Gary Faniel Jr., 24, and Javarcea Morton, 23.

Police said Brooks was driving a white 2017 Cadillac north on U.S. Highway 27 around 2:51 a.m. on May 8 when he ran the red light. He crashed into a 2009 Kalmar Industries semi-truck type vehicle, which is owned by Florida's Natural. Its driver, Dewey Hadden, 62, was uninjured.

Faniel Jr. and Morton were passengers in the Cadillac and died at the scene.

Police said Brooks was driving 87 miles an hour before he hit the brakes and ran the red light, which police said was red for 16 seconds. Police also said he was "well over the legal limit" for alcohol but did not provide his blood alcohol level.

Police are asking for the community's help locating Brooks.

