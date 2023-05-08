Watch Now
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after driver runs red light in Lake Wales, police say

Posted at 1:07 PM, May 08, 2023
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two people are dead and one person is hospitalized after a driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday.

The Lake Wales Police Department said that a white 2017 Cadillac, driven by Aljerume Brooks, 40, failed to stop at a red light while traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 2:51 a.m.

The Cadillac then crashed into a 2009 Kalmar Industries semi-truck type vehicle, which is owned by Florida's Natural. Its driver, Dewey Hadden, 62, was uninjured.

Brooks was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Cadillac had two other passengers, Gary Faniel Jr., 24, and Javarcea Morton, 23, who passed away.

Parts of the highway were closed until 11:15 a.m. Police said the crash is still under investigation.

