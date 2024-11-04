Haines City CRA residential rehab program offering free home renovations

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Help is on the way for Haines City homeowners in need of upgrades but lack financial support.

Claretta Simpson still lives in the house she was born in. Her grandparents built the Haines City home in 1950.

“I was raised here and bred here. My nieces and nephews, my brothers and sisters, everybody came through this house,” said Simpson. “It’s old, but it’s still standing. I just been putting Band-Aids on it here and there to keep it stable, keep the roof not leaking,” said Simpson.

The Haines City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is stepping in to help Simpson and other homeowners through its Residential Rehabilitation Grant Program.

With a boost in its budget, the CRA now has $3 million to provide homeowners in need with free roof repairs or replacement, a fresh coat of paint, ADA compliance, and electrical or HVAC repairs.

“It gives them the opportunity to improve the value of their home, the safety of their home and it restores pride in the community,” said Jane Murphy, Haines City CRA Manager.

The maximum amount of assistance per house is $50,000. Homeowners must live within the CRA boundaries and meet income requirements.

The retired teacher said without the program, she could not afford the much-needed upgrades to her home.

“It’s never had central air and heat. It's never had heating. Thank God through the rehabilitation I was able to get a unit here that has heat on it. So, we’ll have heat for the first time,” Simpson said.