Griffin Loft will house those experiencing homelessness in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla — Newly built Griffin Loft apartments will soon open its doors to tenants and the owner is prioritizing people experiencing homelessness.

“Our mission is to serve people who otherwise wouldn’t have housing opportunities,” said Sandra Newson, Carrfour Vice President of Resident Services.

Miami-based nonprofit Carrfour Supportive Housing owns the four-story, 60-unit apartment complex at 345 Griffin Road in Lakeland. The organization develops affordable and supportive housing communities throughout the state.

“Being able to come home and have the safety and security of a naturing place. When you don't have that, it is really hard to deal with what life is throwing at you,” Newson said.

Half of the units at Griffin Loft are affordable housing for people earning less than 60% of the area's median income. Applicants must earn less than $32,100 annually for an individual or $45,840 for a family of four. Applications are being accepted for those units. Rents will range from $725 to $1,000 a month for a one-bedroom.

The other half are “permanent supportive housing” for people coming out of homelessness who are referred by the Homeless Coalition of Polk County. As well as people living with a disabling condition.

It will feature amenities, including a library with computer stations, a gym, a laundry room, and a community room. Several full-time case managers will be located on-site.

“Really trying to connect people back to healthcare. Getting their behavioral health needs, if they choose. Their recovery needs if they want to work on their sobriety,” Newson said.

The Central Florida Behavioral Health Network is partnering with the Carrfour to provide the wrap-around services. Helping those who were once homeless become self-sufficient.

“It’s hard for anyone struggling with depression, anxiety, any kind of challenges in life to get well or even focus on wellness if they’re unhoused. It’s just so foundational. We’re excited and supportive of any organizations that are developing additional affordable housing,” said Kent Runyon, COO of Central Florida Behavioral Health Network.