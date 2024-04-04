Gov. Ron DeSantis speeds up I-4 widening projects in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Interstate 4 is getting a complete revamp, with infrastructure projects set to begin in Polk County years ahead of schedule.

Traffic congestion on I-4 is a growing issue for drivers, as people are moving to Polk County in droves.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that in 2023, more than 29,300 people moved to Polk County, the highest migration in the U.S.

The operations manager of Sabal Transport trucking company, Jeremy Barnes, said transit time on I-4 has significantly increased.

“In the last five years, I've seen that there is not a rush hour anymore. It's steady from daybreak to well after dark. Normally from US-27 all the way past Disney. You can count on an hour added to your commute,” said Barnes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is making Polk County a key focus to accelerate the Moving Florida Forward Initiative. Dozens of road projects are expected to be completed 10-20 years ahead of schedule.

These I-4 Moving Florida Forward projects include widening 14.7 miles of I-4 in Polk and Osceola counties from six to 10 lanes and widening all road shoulders for emergency evacuations. Construction will begin in the fall.

Wednesday, DeSantis signed HB 1301, which provides FDOT with the authority to complete the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative. Additionally, the bill cements Florida’s transportation priorities in state law.

“It’s to reduce congestion, support supply chain, promote quality of life, and make sure your money is spent wisely and efficiently,” DeSantis said.

An additional project, the Poinciana Parkway Connector project, will also be constructed to fill a critical 2.6-mile roadway through a heavily traveled portion of Osceola County, connecting I-4, SR 429/Western Beltway, and the existing SR 538/Poinciana Parkway.

The project was previously scheduled to begin in 2034.

Barnes believes that getting I-4 traffic flowing will help improve truck drivers' productivity.

“If we get I-4 opened up as intended, the truck gains the productivity and efficiency that it needs to. Rates will be affected and more comparable,” he said.