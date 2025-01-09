Former substitute teacher arrested for allegedly sharing explicit photos with elementary students

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A former Substitute teacher with a criminal history was arrested for allegedly showing sexually explicit photographs to elementary students.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD), school administrators at Park Avenue Private School contacted police on Nov. 7. They told them that Gayle Wessel, 60, had allegedly shown sexually explicit photographs to her elementary students.

Wessell was a substitute teacher at the school.

Through investigation, LWPD said they found hundreds of explicit images and videos on her phone, many of which Wessell was in.

LWPD interviewed several students who said Wessel showed them the images on her phone.

When detectives contacted Wessel, they allegedly saw her attempting to delete the images from her phone.

LWPD said they were able to locate Wessel on Jan. 7 at a local area motel, and she admitted to showing the students the inappropriate material.

She was arrested on six counts of showing obscene material to minors.

LWPD said that Wessell had a criminal history and had been charged previously with trespassing, battery, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Wessel was fired from the school when the investigation started in November.

LWPD said they do not believe there are more victims at Park Avenue Private School, but police are still looking for additional information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Raines at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021