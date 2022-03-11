Watch
Former Lakeland commissioner pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting of suspected shoplifter

Fmr. Lakeland commissioner's bond set at $150K
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 09:31:53-05

Former Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm Friday morning in the shooting of a suspected shoplifter at his military surplus store in 2018.

Dunn was released on bond in 2018 and was told by the judge to surrender all of his weapons and ammo and ordered him to house arrest. He was also told he cannot work at his surplus store because the store has firearms.

Dunn will be sentenced on May 23.

