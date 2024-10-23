Food loss caused by Milton highlights food insecurity in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Widespread power outages from Hurricane Milton caused food to spoil in many homes, forcing people to wonder how they would afford the unexpected grocery bills.

Deborah Joseph was without power for three days following the hurricane. By the time she got her backup generator working, all her food had already spoiled.

“I lost about $210 worth of food before I was able to get the generator going,” Joseph said.

Joseph, who uses SNAP benefits, said having to throw away spoiled food was a hard pill to swallow. On Tuesday, the Bartow resident made her way to the Blessings and Hope Food Pantry distribution in Lakeland. Without it, she could have to choose between paying the bills or buying groceries.

“Choose either your light or whatever bill you have, or you would have to choose the food,” Joseph said.

Nearly 14% of Polk County residents experience food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

Food pantries are essential to provide a buffer against the increased risk of food insecurity after a disaster. Organizers of Blessings and Hope Food Pantry said 80 new families have come through their food distribution line since the storm.

“Families coming through here in tears so that we can help them be able to provide for their families. We have people taking the food and saying I can stretch this for five or six days,” said Rev. Allan Fretto, President of Blessings and Hope Food Pantry.

The pantry serves 3,000 people a week and expects that number to rise in the weeks and months ahead.

“It's a blessing to so many people and I'm not trying to cry but I'm so grateful for the help,” said Kathryn Reyes.