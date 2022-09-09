FBI doubles reward for info on Lakeland man who assaulted police officers at Jan. 6 insurrection

LAKELAND, Fla. — The FBI announced an increased reward on Friday for information that leads to the arrest of a man from Lakeland who's accused of assaulting multiple police officers on January 6.

The FBI is now offering $30,000 for information on Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, that leads to his arrest and conviction.

“Mr. Pollock is a fugitive. We are asking the public to provide information on his whereabouts so that we can safely bring him in to answer to the charges against him,” said FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

According to a press release, Pollock has friends and family throughout central and north Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The release said he is a welder and ironworker by trade and could be working in that field or similar construction jobs.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Pollock should take no action themselves but should immediately contact the nearest FBI field office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The FBI Tampa Field Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 813-253-1000. Information may also be submitted to www.tips.fbi.gov.

