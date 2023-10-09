Family of missing Auburndale woman celebrates her 39th birthday

TAMPA, Fla — The search for a missing Auburndale woman continues. Tonya Whipp went missing in late May.

Sunday was her 39th birthday, and her family made her a cake that read "Happy Birthday, Tonya."

Her family said while they’re trying to stay positive, their hearts are heavy as they still don’t have any answers on where she could be.

Whipp's sister, Robin Klotzbier, said everyone is trying to stay positive on her birthday by cherishing every memory.

"I went and got some cupcakes, and we sang happy birthday to her. It's not much of a celebration without her here," Klotzbier said. "I mean, we try, but it's not the same. You know, we miss her smiling face, giggling."

Klotzbier said not knowing is the hardest part. She just wishes her family could have some kind of closure.