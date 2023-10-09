Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Family of missing Auburndale woman celebrates her 39th birthday

The search for a missing Auburndale woman continues. Tonya Whipp went missing in late May. Sunday was her 39th birthday, and her family made her a cake that read "Happy Birthday, Tonya." Her family said while they’re trying to stay positive, their hearts are heavy as they still don’t have any answers on where she could be.
Tonya Whipp missing person poster.jpg
Posted at 4:46 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 07:03:19-04

TAMPA, Fla — The search for a missing Auburndale woman continues. Tonya Whipp went missing in late May.

Sunday was her 39th birthday, and her family made her a cake that read "Happy Birthday, Tonya."

Her family said while they’re trying to stay positive, their hearts are heavy as they still don’t have any answers on where she could be.

Whipp's sister, Robin Klotzbier, said everyone is trying to stay positive on her birthday by cherishing every memory.

"I went and got some cupcakes, and we sang happy birthday to her. It's not much of a celebration without her here," Klotzbier said. "I mean, we try, but it's not the same. You know, we miss her smiling face, giggling."

Klotzbier said not knowing is the hardest part. She just wishes her family could have some kind of closure.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.