Restaurant closure leaves Lakeland airport without food, weeks before starting commercial flights

LAKELAND, Fla. — In less than two months Lakeland International Airport will start offering commercial flights and residents are over the moon.

“We’re looking forward to being able to go to New York a little easier than going through Tampa. We’re trying to avoid Tampa and forget about Orlando,” said Norma Boncaro.

Boncaro and her husband came to see the work being done to get the airport ready for the first Avelo Airlines flight. The ultra-low-cost carrier will offer flights from Lakeland to New Haven, Connecticut starting June 13.

The airport is getting about a $3.4 million upgrade, including expanding the TSA screening area and remodeling the terminal building. However, there are now concerns that airport travelers won’t have a place to eat.

Waco Kitchen, the airport's only food vendor, has temporarily closed.

“There was a restructuring in the parent company and some changes in management. With that came changes in their organizational structure,” said Kris Hallstrand, Director of Lakeland International Airport.

The full-service restaurant opened in 2022. Hallstrand said the operators signed a lease agreement that requires the restaurant to serve food at least six days a week.

“At this time, they are not in compliance with that part of the lease. We have notified them that they are out of compliance, ” Hallstrand said.

Airport officials are giving the owners of Waco Kitchen until May 3 to reopen, or they will begin looking for a new food vendor.

“We’re clever, I think I’ll bring in some food trucks if I need to. We'll do whatever is necessary to provide the public with the best service possible here in Lakeland,” said Hallstrand.