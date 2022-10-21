'Enough to kill 2.7M people': 11 pounds of fentanyl seized in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced its largest fentanyl seizure on Friday.

During an investigation, according to PCSO, 11 pounds of fentanyl was seized — which is "enough to kill 2.7 million people."

PCSO said three suspects, who have been arrested, were facilitating the trafficking of fentanyl from Mexico to Polk County.

RECOMMENDED: Enough fentanyl to kill half of Fla.'s population seized during drug trafficking operation, AG Moody announces

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more information about the seizure during a 10 a.m. press conference in Winter Haven.