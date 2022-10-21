Watch Now
'Enough to kill 2.7M people': 11 pounds of fentanyl seized in Polk County

Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 21, 2022
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced its largest fentanyl seizure on Friday.

During an investigation, according to PCSO, 11 pounds of fentanyl was seized — which is "enough to kill 2.7 million people."

PCSO said three suspects, who have been arrested, were facilitating the trafficking of fentanyl from Mexico to Polk County.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more information about the seizure during a 10 a.m. press conference in Winter Haven.

