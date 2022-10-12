Enough fentanyl to kill half of Fla.'s population seized during drug trafficking operation, AG Moody announces

TAMPA, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody announced during a press conference in Tampa Wednesday morning that enough fentanyl to kill half of Florida's population was seized during a drug trafficking operation.

'Operation 13 Tiers' led to the arrest of 24 suspects. Collectively, according to FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, the suspects are charged with more than 60 first-degree felonies of drug trafficking and violent crime; which includes conspiracy to commit murder.

According to Glass, Carlos Martinez, who led the operation and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for attempted murder, and his coconspirator "were able to move large shipments of narcotics and this atrocious drug throughout the United States and into the state of Florida."

Martinez, per Glass, was the suspect to get the drugs distributed by providing orders and instructions to his gang members living in our communities.

"Investigators uncovered dozens of firearms to be used by the Sur 13 members and to be sold on the Black Market. In all, 45 guns were recovered," Glass said. "More than $150,000 in cash was also seized. As part of this case, agents also seized 48 pounds of fentanyl and 15,000 fentanyl pills to be distributed in the state. They also seized more than 350 pounds of methamphetamines."

While 24 suspects were arrested, Fort Myers FDLE Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson said the search for one gang member continues — 39-year-old Efren Berumen, also known as Brownie or Brown Aguila from Kissimmee. Anyone with information about Berumen's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE at (850) 410-7000.

Moody added that "just in the last couple of months, we've seized enough, right here in Florida, to kill our entire state."

Watch the full press conference below: