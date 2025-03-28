Driver hits 12-year-old after running red light in Polk County: Police

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A driver running a red light hit a 12-year-old boy early Friday morning, according to police.

The Lake Wales Police Department said around 7:47 a.m., the boy was in the crosswalk on State Road 60 at the intersection of 3rd Street when he was hit by a 2010 Buick Enclave.

Video shows that the boy waited at the crosswalk and then began crossing once east and westbound traffic stopped at the light. The Buick's driver, Ethan Havlock, was heading east on State Road 60 when he ran the red light, hitting the boy at around 47 miles per hour.

Police said Havlock did stop and was at the scene when they arrived. The boywas flown to an area trauma center for immediate treatment.

Police are still investigating to gather more information. They added that today, at 2 p.m., proposals for red light and school zone speed enforcement cameras will be opened as Lake Wales moves forward with the programs.