Dover man sentenced to federal prison after two-county police chase, shootout

LAKELAND, Fla. — A violent felon who went on a criminal rampage before opening fire on police officers and federal agents has learned his fate.

Back on Jan. 19, 2022, a week-long crime spree ended in Lakeland when Francisco Cabrera was captured after taking officers on a chase and shootout.

“We all work very hard to take folks that are evil off the street," Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said. "Make no mistake about it, there are evil people in this world and they attempt to do harm."

Cabrera had been on Hillsborough County deputy's radar after committing three armed robberies and carjacking in Plant City and Brandon.

When Cabrera realized police and a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) task force were on to him, he led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 4. While fleeing, Cabrera fired gunshots at numerous local and federal agents, firing approximately eight to 15 gunshots at seven different police officers.

“On one occasion, two officers were outside of their vehicles in front of Cabrera attempting to deploy stop sticks, but Cabrera would not be deterred," U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said. "He drove straight at them, pulling his gun out of the window and firing at them."

The only person injured was Cabrera. He was shot twice by officers.

Cabrera was federally charged and later pleaded guilty to armed robbery, carjacking, attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He will spend 38 years in prison.

“I can confidently say that Floridians are much safer with Francisco Cabrera locked up in prison where he can no longer threaten our communities,” said Kirk Howard, ATF Tampa special agent in charge.