Deputy accidentally shoots herself in her leg during dog attack, PCSO says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County deputy accidentally shot herself while being attacked by a dog during a livestock call on Sunday morning.

On April 13, PCSO said two deputies were called to 6th Street in Eloise (south of Winter Haven) because four to five cows were roaming loose in the neighborhood. The deputies found the cows behind a home and one deputy stayed with the cows while the other went to find the owner.

Authorities said as the deputy walked around the front of the property, a large pit bull charged at her. The deputy pointed her gun at the dog and fired several shots, hitting the dog at least once and shooting herself in her leg.

PCSO said the other deputy provided a tourniquet to the wounded deputy's leg. She was transported to the hospital and treated. While at the hospital, officials said it was determined that the bullet entered and exited her right calf without hitting bone or artery.

According to PCSO, the dog was also treated and is in stable condition. PCSO cited the dog's owner for not having tags or vaccinations and for dog roaming.

The cows were returned to their owner, and the fence where they escaped from was repaired.