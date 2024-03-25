Watch Now
Deputies searching for hit-and-run suspect who killed 58-year-old man: PCSO

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:44 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 08:44:32-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a 58-year-old man was killed in Lakeland Sunday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said around 9:43 p.m., deputies arrived at 10th Street North, east of Wabash Avenue, where they found the victim.

Deputies described the suspect vehicle as a 2010-2014 silver Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town & Country van. It was driving east on 10th Street when deputies said it struck the victim from behind as he was standing or walking along the side of the road.

PCSO said the victim, who was from Alabama and in Florida visiting family, died at the scene. His family was notified.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

