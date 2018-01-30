Davenport man fighting to spend eternity at wife's side

"Recently when the City Clerk was implementing the computerized records system for the Forest Hills Cemetery, she realized that Mary A. Miles had indeed been buried in one of the three Spaces that Mary A. Miles had previously conveyed back to the City in 1992," said Haines City attorney Fred Reilly. "The second space had been subsequently sold to an unrelated third party and their two family members are interned in the second Space. The third Space is open and is still owned by the City."
"All I want are my spaces back," said Miles.
While Miles' burial future is uncertain, his dedication to Mary is not.
"I'll never come and stop visiting. As long as I live I'll be out here checking on her."
City officials say there are three available spots for Miles to be buried near his wife, but none border Mary's gravesite.
"I remain hopeful that we will be able to find a fair and equitable resolution to this situation," said Reilly.