Florida doctor unravels 12-year-old boy's medical mystery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — August 2, 2005, was the happiest day in Alicia and Nic Kalojiannis' life.
"Everything was great. We just bought our house and he was perfect," said Alicia.
Nicholas Kalojiannis II, their first baby, seemed healthy. But then within a few weeks their world came crashing down
"He got a cold and then from there everything fell apart," said Alicia.
His body was not able to absorb formula. Tests found nothing wrong and doctors agreed Nicholas' system just needed to work its course.
"Being a first time mom, I thought maybe this is really a bad stomach virus," said Alicia.
But, Nicholas started withering away, leaving physicians stumped and a little boy facing years of hospital visits, undergoing a bone marrow transplant at three years old and at the age of 8 still getting fed by a tube.
"Not knowing what he has hurts because as a mom you want to be able to fix it," said Alicia.