Dangerous algae blooms found in two Polk County lakes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County says to look out for dangerous blue-green algae blooms that were found in two lakes.

The DOH said the algae blooms were present in Lake Hancock — South Central and Scott Lake — West. Additional water sampling is now underway.

No one should drink, swim, wade, or use any personal watercraft, boat, or water ski in the lake where the blooms are visible.

If you come in contact with the algae or discolored and smelly water, make sure you wash your skin and clothing thoroughly with soap. Also, keep your pets out of the harmful waters.

No one should use the lake water to wash dishes or cook. Do not eat any shellfish from the lake where the blooms are. However, healthy fish caught from the lakes are still considered safe to eat. Make sure you wash the fish thoroughly with bottled or tap water.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEO), call 855-305-3903 or report online.