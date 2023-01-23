City of Lakeland resurfacing 31 roads after recent downtown intersection changes

LAKELAND, Fla. — There are several changes on Lakeland roads, and they may impact your Monday morning commute.

The city converted seven intersections into four-way stops with hopes to improve traffic downtown.

“What we are doing is hoping that the four-way stops will increase the traffic through downtown, so you don’t sit and wait three minutes for a light," Kevin Cook, the city's Director of Communications, said.

He said this change will also improve pedestrian safety.

The city also starts a large repaving project Monday that will repave 31 roads in town.

They've set a schedule to repave several streets a day. The process is expected to wrap up in early February.

The city said while it may be a bit of an inconvenience, the work won’t last long.

“It's really an interesting process. It's called micropaving. We come in and scrape the top layer of the street off, then repave it right behind that, so it's a pretty rapid process,” Cook said.

He explained the workers are in and out of there quickly and the new pavement should last for another 10 years.

The repaving schedule is below.

January 23



Julie Lane

Liberty Lane

Lamplighter Lane

Dolly Lane

Benford Avenue

January 24



Rolling Woods Lane

Bellview Avenue

Windsor Street

Phillips Avenue

January 25



Jefferson Drive

Reany Road

Auburn Street

Alyce Street

Montgomery Avenue

Anderson Avenue

Bellgrove Street



January 26

Ricardo Lane

Tierra Alta Court

Tierra Alta Drive

Meadowbrooke Avenue

January 27



Snowbird Avenue

North Westgate Lane

Chase Street Belmar Street

Belmar Street

January 30



Luce Road

Hillman Lane

January 31



Aberdeen Court

Lakeland Park Boulevard

Osceola Street



February 1