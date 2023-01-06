Downtown Lakeland traffic signals convert to four-way stop to improve traffic flow

LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland is working to improve the traffic flow in the downtown area.

Downtown Lakeland has gone through so much transformation over the last decade that traffic volume has decreased. Now the city says some traffic signals are no longer needed.

“I spend a lot of time downtown. I’m here all day and through the night,” said Heidi Campbell.

Heidi Campbell lives and works in downtown Lakeland, so she is very familiar with the traffic flow in the area.

“Traffic lights need to be synchronized more effectively so that you’re not having to stop at every single intersection,” said Campbell.

To keep traffic moving, the City of Lakeland is getting rid of several of those long red lights.

Seven downtown intersections are being converted from traffic signals to four-way stops with flashing lights.

When the traffic operations department reviewed traffic patterns during peak hours, they found that traffic flow improved with the four-way stops installed.

“Traffic gets a little confusing and a little bit crazy, so I definitely don’t think that implementing new traffic patterns is a bad thing. I'm actually really excited for it,” said Bree Walden.

City officials said four-way stops will not only decrease traffic delays in at intersections but promote a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

“Makes drivers pay more attention and look around them to where the pedestrians are instead of being focused on whether the light is red or green,” said Tess Schwartz, Interim Manager of Traffic Operations.

The conversions will begin on Jan. 20.