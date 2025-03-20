Watch Now
Body of child who went missing while swimming found in Polk County's Lake Roy

The body of a child who disappeared into the water of Lake Roy in Polk County was recovered late Thursday afternoon.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The body of 12-year-old Noah Gomez, who disappeared into the water of Lake Roy in Polk County, was recovered late Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for Gomez on Thursday. The child was reportedly swimming in Lake Roy but disappeared in the water.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim's father, brother, 9, and cousin, 10, were also in the boat when Noah went under.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Winter Haven Police Department, and Polk County Fire Rescue participated in the search.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest details as they become available.

