Big Brothers Big Sisters needs 100 volunteers to mentor Polk County students

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program is having a big impact on students in Polk County schools, but it urgently needs volunteers.

You would think that a college student and a fifth grader would not have much in common.

"We’re both really into school, so I love talking to her about all of her classes and what she’s doing in science and math. She's in chess club, which I think is awesome and we’ve played chess together,” said Elizabeth Griffin.

“Big sister” Elizabeth Griffin and her “little” Elizabeth Zuniga both go by Ellie.

"We have the same name, which is awesome!” Griffin said.

“Big" Ellie comes to “little” Ellie's school once a week as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. The Florida Southern College lacrosse player is teaching her “little” how to play and so much more.

“Being a college student, it gives them another person to talk to that they’re comfortable with. Sometimes it's scary going to your teacher, your parents with things. So just being able to be that comfort person for my “little” is something that I really like,” Griffin said.

For “little” Ellie, having a “big” has helped her build her confidence and her grades.

“She has helped me with my work. She's made me laugh, she made me bring my sad smile, upside and she's helped me a lot, which encouraged me to work harder,” Zuniga said.

The need for mentorship has never been greater in Polk County. There are 100 “littles” waiting to be matched with a “big.”

“We had 3000 new kids come in last school year, and I think we’re just trying to keep up with growth so it’s much more of opening the schools back up to encourage our mentors to come,” said Lisa Miller, Polk County School board member.

Mentors can be as young as 14 years old. Miller said they are especially encouraging men to get involved.

"A little bit of time will increase that child’s opportunities and will help them think beyond high school, beyond school. What to do when they grow up. It definitely increases post-secondary outcomes,” said Miller.

School-based “bigs” spend one hour a week with their “littles” at school. For community-based, it is 4-8 hours a month.

“When you become a “big” and you get to see what that small amount of time does to impact a child, I think that’s the biggest reward,” said Miller.

You can apply online to become a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor and help children realize their potential, or call (863) 220-1116.