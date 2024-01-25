Bicyclist dies after colliding with truck's trailer in Lakeland, officials say

LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies are trying to identify a bicyclist after he fatally collided with the trailer of a truck in Lakeland Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said around 11:30 a.m., the victim, a man they believe is in his 50s, was crossing west in the crosswalk at the intersection of US 98 and Autumnwood Grove Boulevard.

A 2023 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck pulling a utility trailer south on US 98 then went through the green light, resulting in the collision. The victim struck the rear driver's side of the truck, and the bike was hit by the front corner of the trailer, propelling the man into the trailer.

The victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, where he passed away overnight. Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet. They are still working to identify him.

The pickup truck's driver, 49-year-old Shirity Saunders, was uninjured.