Bartow P.E. teacher arrested after allegedly threatening security officer

LAKELAND, Fla. — A physical education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting a security officer.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the front entrance security booth just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said Gilmore attempted to enter the gated community "to pick up his girlfriend's belongings."

The Polk Sheriff's Office said Gilmore was not on the approved visitor list and was denied entry. Deputies said Gilmore then drove to a secondary entrance where he tried to enter the gated community again.

After an exchange with a security guard, Gilmore allegedly got agitated and eventually pulled a gun from his waistband, "displayed the firearm to the victim, and placed it in his lap." Deputies said Gilmore then drove off in a black sedan.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies found the car in a Publix parking lot. Gilmore was allegedly found ducked down in the car hiding and was arrested. He remains in the Polk County Jail.