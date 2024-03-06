Bartow man arrested for alleged manslaughter of 4-month-old daughter

BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Bartow Police Department said they worked together to investigate and arrest a man for his alleged involvement in the death of his four-month-old daughter.

Bartow Police started the investigation after four-month-old Willow Kubai was brought to Bartow Regional Medical Center with no brain activity and physical injuries in February.

Police said Willow was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where doctors determined she had a fractured skull, hemorrhaging to the brain, bruises, scratches, and broken ribs.

A Polk County Sheriff's detective conducted interviews with both the father, Jacob Kubai, and his wife Rebekah. The detective said neither was able to explain how Willow got her injuries.

During the investigation, the detective said Jacob told them about his day with Willow before arriving at the hospital. Jacob told the detective Willow was fine when the two of them were at a local store between 6:40 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Jacob told PCSO that he returned home, fed Willow, and when he went to check on her around 8:10 p.m. he discovered she wasn't breathing.

According to PCSO, detectives obtained security video from the store. The video showed that at 6:54 p.m., Jacob was at a self-checkout register, but Willow was not seen in the video.

Officials said when they confronted Jacob about the inconsistency in his story, he refused to provide any additional information.

On Feb. 27, the autopsy performed on Willow by the medical examiner revealed multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to the front of the baby's head, a swollen and hemorrhaged spine, and an acute skull fracture on the back of the head. Officials reported the rib fractures found were in the healing stage.

PCSO said in the arrest affidavit that the autopsy conclusion stated, "Based on the injuries noted. the skull fracture would have been caused by the caregiver at that time. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma of the head. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide."

Authorities the injuries occurred while Rebekah was at work, and Jacob was the sole caregiver of Willow for three hours before being taken to the hospital.

Detectives also learned that on at least two occasions, Jacob left the baby alone with no caregiver.

PCSO charged Jacob Kubai with aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse, and knowingly abusing a child without bodily harm.